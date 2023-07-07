New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that organized criminal networks often plan and execute intricate scams, like land scams, where they exploit vulnerable individuals and communities. The court stressed that cases where the victims of a crime, on account of their old age and geographical distance, are unable to secure justice on their own, it falls upon courts and the state to carry out their solemn duty to ward off injustice.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and C. T. Ravikumar said scammers often create fake land titles, forge sale deeds, or manipulate land records to show false ownership or an encumbrance-­free status. The top court stressed that organized criminal networks often plan and execute these intricate scams, exploiting vulnerable individuals and communities, and resorting to intimidation or threats to force them to vacate their properties. “These land scams not only result in financial losses for individuals and investors but also disrupt development projects, erode public trust, and hinder socio­-economic progress”, said justice Kant, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.

Justice Kant said land scams in India have been a persistent issue, involving fraudulent practices and illegal activities related to land acquisition, ownership, and transactions.

The top court made these observations while setting aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court's May 31, 2022 order, which granted pre-arrest bail to a man. It has alleged that the man executed a sale deed for a land worth over Rs 50 crore in Gurugram for a paltry sum of over Rs 6.6 crore on the basis of alleged forged and fabricated general power of attorney (GPA).

The top court parties, prima facie, in the matter appear to be acting in concert with each other and might be hands in glove, with the ulterior motive of duping the absentee land owners and this angle requires thorough consideration by the investigating authorities. The bench noted that the appellants, an elderly couple who spend majority of their time abroad, have seemingly fallen prey to a well­-orchestrated conspiracy hatched to rob them of their highly valuable property.

The top court was dealing with an appeal by NRI couple Pratibha Manchanda and her husband. “In such cases where the victims of a crime, on account of their old age and geographical distance, are unable to secure justice on their own, it falls upon Courts and the State to carry out their solemn duty to ward off injustice and restore the faith of one and all in the rule of law”, said the bench.

The top court expanded the scope of inquiry by ordering the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram to form a special investigation team (SIT) to complete the probe within two months. "We believe it is necessary to foil any trace of organised crime perpetrated by the land mafia, through an unimpaired and unobstructed investigation," said justice Kant.

The bench said, “In the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case, custodial interrogation of not only Respondent No. 2 but all other suspects is, therefore, imperative to unearth the truth. Joining the investigation with a protective umbrella provided by pre­arrest bail will render the exercise of eliciting the truth ineffective in such like case”.

The bench said it is also suspicious and incredulous about the verification process of the 1996 GPA carried out by the sub-registrar, Kalkaji, New Delhi. “Hence, the conduct of the officials of Sub­Registrar Office, Kalkaji, New Delhi is also required to be examined to take the investigation to its logical conclusion”, it said.