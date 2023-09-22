New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said the 2018 ban on firecrackers will continue and the same will apply in case of firecrackers, including green crackers in Delhi-NCR.

A bench comprising justices AS Bopanna and M M Sundresh rejected the application filed by the firecracker's association to include Barium with improved formulation in green crackers. The apex court clarified that the earlier orders passed by it banning use of Barium in firecrackers will continue, and also declined to entertain another application by the association on the use of joined crackers. The top court said all authorities across the country are directed to strictly enforce the ban.

The top court said the total ban on firecrackers, including green crackers in Delhi-NCR to continue, and green crackers to be allowed in other states. Detailed judgment will be uploaded later in the day.

On September 14, the Supreme Court queried the Centre, how are people bursting firecrackers despite a ban and stressed that cases against those bursting firecrackers is not the solution, rather find the source and take action.

The bench told additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, “when there is a ban imposed by the government it means complete ban. Ban is for firecrackers.....We don’t understand the distinction between green or black…”.

The bench emphasized that it is important to ensure that no temporary licences are given by the Delhi police, as it will be in violation of court orders if any kind of licences are given. Bhati represented Centre and Delhi police before the apex court.