SC RESERVES VERDICT OF BAIL PLEA OF AAP LEADER SATYENDAR JAIN

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday reserved its verdict on the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Jain, and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate.

Raju argued that Jain exercised effective control over the companies even after giving up his as a director and unaccounted cash of over four crores were received in these companies, through entries.

Raju stressed that Jain was de facto in control over these companies through his family members, and also cautioned the court against setting aside the findings of the courts below, which denied bail to Jain. Singhvi urged the court to examine all the evidence and the circumstances in a holistic manner.

In May last year, the top court had granted interim bail to Jain, a former minister in the AAP government, on medical grounds. The court had extended the interim bail on several occasions. Jain was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in May 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He moved the apex court against the April 6, 2023 order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his regular bail application in the case.