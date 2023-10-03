SC REFUSES TO ENTERTAIN PLEA SEEKING DIRECTION TO DECLARE RAM SETHU AS NATIONAL MONUMENT

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to declare the 'Ram Sethu' as a national monument. 'Ram Sethu', also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

Also read: SC to consider hearing PIL seeking declaration of Ram Sethu as national heritage monument