SC refuses to entertain plea seeking direction to declare 'Ram Sethu' as national monument
Published: 1 hours ago
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to declare the 'Ram Sethu' as a national monument. 'Ram Sethu', also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.
The plea, which was also seeking direction for the construction of a wall at the site, came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia. The plea was filed by the Hindu Personal Law Board, through its president Ashok Pandey. (PTI)