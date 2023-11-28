New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday declined to entertain the bail plea of DMK minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, on medical grounds.

A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and SC Sharma, after perusing the health reports, told Balaji’s counsel that his client’s sickness doesn't appear to be serious or life-threatening. Balaji moved the apex court seeking the bail on health grounds.

The apex court was hearing an appeal against an order of the Madras High Court which dismissed his bail plea on October 19. The high court had said that he was likely to influence witnesses if enlarged on bail.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Balaji, submitted before the apex court that his client is sick and he had a bypass. The bench replied today, bypass is like getting an appendix removed. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said 70% of inmates would be sick if we go by that.

The bench told Rohatgi that he should apply for regular bail, as the court is not satisfied with his client’s illness. Rohatgi said he will withdraw the plea for bail on health grounds and apply for regular bail. The apex court dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

“Any observation made in the interim order against the petitioner on merits shall not come in the way of the petitioner in filing regular bail application,” the bench said. On November 20, the Supreme Court directed DMK minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, to submit his latest medical reports.

The high court had said that he was likely to influence witnesses if enlarged on bail and also from the health report of Balaji it did not appear to be a medical condition which could be taken care of only if he was released on bail.