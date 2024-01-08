SC REFUSES PLEA FOR BOMBAY HC TO MONITOR NARENDRA DABHOLKAR CASE

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday declined to direct the Bombay High Court to resume monitoring the probe and trial in connection with the murder of rationalist, Narendra Dabholkar.

The top court order came on a plea by Mukta Dabholkar and others challenging a Bombay High Court order dated April, 2023, where it decided to not continue monitoring the progress on the case. A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Satish Chandra Sharma said the court is not inclined to interfere in the matter. However, the bench left it open to the petitioners to provide any material that may be useful for the progress of the case.

A counsel, representing the petitioners, submitted that the High Court had stopped monitoring the case before the larger conspiracy angle to the matter could be probed. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), submitted that the cross examination in the trial was ongoing, and stressed that the investigating agency would not abandon the case and the trial was reaching its conclusion.