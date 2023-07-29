New Delhi: A Calcutta-based doctor faced a bizarre situation when his licence to practice medicine was suspended in July 2022, for non-demolition of an authorized construction, by Calcutta High Court. The doctor was asked to show cause as to why such suspension should not be affected for a period of two years. The Supreme Court Friday revived the doctor’s licence saying, “the punishment handed down to the contemnor is entirely foreign to the Act (Contempt of Courts Act) and, therefore, unsustainable”. The top court stressed that while exercising contempt jurisdiction, the courts must not be hypersensitive or swung by emotions but must act judiciously.

A bench comprising justices B R Gavai and Sanjay Karol said a reading of sub-­section (1) of Section 12 of the Act shows that the punishment prescribed therein is simple imprisonment, not exceeding six months or a fine not exceeding Rs.2,000. “Sub­Section (2) reads ‘notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force’ this implies that save and except the punishment provided in sub­-section (1) no other punishment can be prescribed to a person guilty of committing contempt of Court”, noted the bench.

The top court noted that the grant, regulation, and suspension of the licence to practice medicine is governed by the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. It facilitates the maintenance of a medical register for India and enforces high ethical standards in regards to all aspects of medical services. The bench said that a statutory body namely the National Medical Commission looks after these activities, and added, “the power to punish a registered medical practitioner for misconduct rest exclusively with the body envisaged under this Act ''.

The instant dispute involves the question as to whether such a punishment, suspending a doctor's licence, could be handed down under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 . The instant dispute pertains to civil contempt -- wilful disobedience of any judgment, decree, direction, order, writ or other process of a court or wilful breach of an undertaking given to a court.

The top court said: “The court has time and again asserted that the contempt jurisdiction enjoyed by the courts is only for the purpose of upholding the majority of the judicial system that exists. While exercising this power, the courts must not be hypersensitive or swung by emotions but must act judiciously. The principle of sparing use stood reiterated in Prashant Bhushan, In re-on the aspect of punishment under a specified statute (2021)”.

Justice Karol, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said this court has no hesitation in holding that the punishment handed down to the contemnor is entirely foreign to the Act and, therefore, unsustainable. “The Court, in awarding such punishment showed complete disregard for the statutory text of the Contempt of Courts Act 1971, which is abundantly clear….”, he said.

The bench said a medical practitioner guilty of contempt of court may also be so for professional misconduct but the same would depend on the gravity/nature of the contemptuous conduct of the person in question. “They are, however, offences separate and distinct from each other. The former is regulated by the Contempt of Court Act, 1971 and the latter is under the jurisdiction of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019”, said justice Karol.

Gostho Behari Das moved the apex court against Calcutta High Court judgment, which in July 2022, in contempt proceedings suspended Das’s licence to practice medicine. Further with the July 14, 2022, while extending the period of suspension till 19th August 2022, the petitioner was asked to show cause as to why such suspension be not affected for a period of two years.

Das had unauthorizedly constructed a structure which was in deviation with the plans sanctioned by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). Discontented by the non- intervention of the Commissioner of SMC, the SMC -appellant filed a writ petition before the high court. In August 2019, the Commissioner of SMC directed demolition of unauthorized construction.

The Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, West Bengal passed orders on January 8, 2020 and July 28, 2020 directing the SMC to aid Das in undertaking self-­ demolition of the unauthorised construction and, in the event of his failure to do so, directed that the SMC itself undertakes such steps to do so. Later, a contempt petition was filed against Das.

The appellant submitted before the high court that demolition had been carried out with the exception of approximately 250 mm in the rear portion of the building as removal of it would have rendered the building to be unsafe.

“In respect of the unauthorized construction that remains, we direct that an undertaking be furnished before the concerned high court that remedial construction to safeguard the soundness of the existing building and the consequent demolishing of the unauthorized construction shall be completed within a reasonable time”, said the top court, setting aside the high court orders.