New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday referred the challenge to the validity of the sedition law under the Indian Penal Code to a constitution bench of at least five judges, declining to entertain the Centre's request to defer examining the validity of the sedition provision under Section 124A of IPC, until the new penal law comes into the final shape.

Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani and Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, both represented the Centre, before a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. The Centre’s counsel contended that the sedition provision has been revised in the new proposed penal code, which at present is pending consideration by a parliamentary standing committee.

The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, noted that it is submitted that a new law on sedition is referred to the standing committee which will replace the penal code. It was argued before the court that the enactment of a new law will not obviate the challenge to the constitutionality of 124A because a penal law cannot be retrospective.

The top court declined the request of AG and SG to defer the hearing of the challenge to the constitutional validity of 124A, “for more than one reason…124A continues to be on the statute book and the new law in a penal statute will have only prospective effect and that validity of the prosecution remains till 124A remains and the challenge needs to be assessed thus…”.

At the beginning of the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing one of the petitioners, submitted that the matter may be referred to a 5-judge bench to reconsider the 1962 Kedarnath Singh case (five-judge bench judgment) or the present bench of three judges can decide it itself.

The bench said it would have to form a 5-judge bench since a 5-judge bench judgment is binding on it. The AG said the new law is there and it is sent to a parliamentary standing committee. Sibal submitted that the new law is much worse and the prosecutions will go on. The AG insisted that the parliamentary committee is looking into it and on such important issues the court can wait.

Sibal said to let the 5-judge bench hear the case and decide if it needs to be heard by a seven-judge bench. Senior advocate Arvind Datar said let the matter be placed before a seven-judge bench and get it decided once and for all. A counsel submitted that Section 356 of the bill allows continuance of prosecution in old cases as under the earlier law.

After hearing submissions, the bench said, “In our view, the appropriate course of action will be to place the papers before the CJI so that case can be heard by a bench of at least five judges since Kedarnath Singh was a constitution bench judgment. We direct the registry to place the papers before CJI for directions….”.

The bench noted that five judges can explain reference better and restrict the manner of implementation and the constitution bench can either interpret Kedarnath Singh to bring it into conformity with current developments or refer it to a 7-judge bench. The top court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the sedition law (Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code).

