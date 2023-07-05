New Delhi: A constitution bench of the Supreme Court, which is likely to begin preparations for hearing on a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 in July 11, will finally hear the plea in August.

The top court, however, did not mention the date of hearing. The bench will be headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprise of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and Surya Kant. On July 11, the bench on that day would issue procedural directions to ready the case for hearing.

During the hearing on a plea by activist Teesta Setalavad on Tuesday, justice B R Gavai said the top court will tentatively begin hearing on petitions challengin Article 370 in August. A batch of petitions have challenged Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Centre, by abrogating the provisions of Article 370, had revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and subsequently, it was bifurcated into two union territories -- Union Territory of Ladakh and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in March 2020, a Supreme Court bench held that there was no need to refer the batch of petitions challenging Article 370 abrogation to a seven-judge constitution bench. The hearing had started in December 2019, within four months from the date on which the Centre notified the repeal of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.