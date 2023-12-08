SC JUNKS CHANDA KOCHHAR PLEA SEEKING RETIREMENT BENEFITS FROM ICICI BANK

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain former ICICI bank Managing Director and CEO Chanda Kochhar’s plea seeking retirement benefits from the bank. Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing Kochhar, submitted before a bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti said the High Court had dismissed the petition without any discussion or finding.

The bench said it has seen the facts involved and the case does not warrant any interference. “Not a case for interference. We are not inclined to interfere with the High Court order”, said the bench, while dismissing the plea filed by Kochhar. Meanwhile, another bench of the apex court led by Justice Bela M Trivedi adjourned the hearing on a separate plea filed by CBI challenging the grant of interim bail to Kochhar. The plea of the probe agency will now be heard on December 11.

Kochhar moved the apex court challenging the Bombay High Court passed in May, dismissing her petition saying grant of any interim relief to her would cause irreparable damage and prejudice to the bank. Kochhar, seeking retiral benefits from ICICI bank, cited various documents and orders of the court and said no prima facie case was found in the suit filed by the bank.