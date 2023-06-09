SC JUDGE CALLS FOR RESEARCH CENTRE TO PROVIDE LEGAL SUPPORT TO SPORTSPERSONS

Panaji An institution for conducting research in the field of sports and providing legal support to sportspersons is needed in India Supreme Court Justice P S Narasimha said on Friday The suggestion notably came amid the ongoing protest by women wrestlers who have accused BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassmentSpeaking at the Foundation Day celebrations of the India International University of Legal Education and Research IIULER Goa Justice Narasimha said there should be universities of superspecialisation in areas such as telecom elections administrative law and also sports Sportsmen in the country did not receive institutional support as consistently as sportsmen in other parts of the worldWe also see complaints of exclusion taking over of sports authorities and the courts have also had to step in on certain occasions he saidThere is a need for a dedicated worldclass institution to fulfil this need Justice Narasimha added Such an institution could perhaps suggest the formulation and rectification of legislation of necessary sports laws and also help protect the legal rights of sportsmen Support system must be created for the safeguard of sportsmen s rights It should not be just for India but for across the globe he addedThe judge who is the chancellor of the Bar Council of Indiarun IIULER suggested that the varsity start a sports law research center Manan Kumar Mishra chairman Bar Council of India announced from the dais that the university would soon set up such a center Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the first foundation day celebrations of the IIULER Advocate General of Goa Devidas Pangam and Vice Chancellor IIULER Prof Dr R Venkata Rao were also present on the occasion PTI