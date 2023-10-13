SC ISSUES NOTICE TO UP GOVT ON MUKHTAR ANSARI PLEA CHALLENGING ALLAHABAD HC ORDER

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Uttar Pradesh government on Mukhtar Ansari's plea challenging Allahabad High Court order convicting him under Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi sought reply from Uttar Pradesh Government on the plea by Ansari.

Ansari has challenged Allahabad High Court's Lucknow judicature order dated September 23, 2022 whereby the HC has overturned trial court order. HC has convicted Ansari under the Section 2/3 of Gangsters Act and sentenced him to five years' rigorous imprisonment. The HC has set aside the trial court order which acquitted him in the case. HC order has come on the UP government appeal against trial court judgement.

A Lucknow Court on 23 December 2020 acquitted Ansari under offence of Section 2/3 of The Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. The case against Ansari was lodged at Police Station Hazratganj, District Lucknow.