SC issues contempt notices to NCLAT members for defying court orders in Finolex Cables matter
Updated: 40 minutes ago |
Published: 47 minutes ago
Published: 47 minutes ago
Follow Us
SC issues contempt notices to NCLAT members for defying court orders in Finolex Cables matter
Updated: 40 minutes ago |
Published: 47 minutes ago
Published: 47 minutes ago
Follow Us
New Delhi : The Supreme Court (SC) of India issued contempt notices to the NCLAT judicial member and technical member for defying court orders in Finolex Cables matter. The manner in which NCLAT has passed directions in violation of the top court orders is unbecoming of a tribunal, the apex court has said.
The Supreme Court directed the NCLAT judicial member and technical member to personally appear before it on October 30.
Loading...