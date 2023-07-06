New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday said it cannot allow anybody to take the court for a ride and told the petitioner’s counsel, who was insisting on entertaining a petition in connection with welfare of elephant Arikomban, “don't mistake the gentlemanly demeanour, there could be a tough interior”. The apex court imposed Rs 25,000 cost on the petitioner and threw out the petition.

A bench headed by CJI and comprising justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra was hearing a plea by Walking Eye Foundation for Animal Advocacy and others against the State of Kerala. According to advocate Deepak Prakash, petitioner’s counsel, the plea sought a direction for appointment of a committee for welfare of elephant 'Arikomban'.

At the beginning of the hearing, the Chief Justice told the counsel that the court is not willing to entertain the petition. However, the counsel submitted that he is only concerned with the welfare of the elephant. The Chief Justice asked the counsel to go to the concerned high court. The counsel replied that he will but let Tamil Nadu show where the elephant is, some pictures or something. The bench reiterated, go to the high court.

The counsel submitted that the elephant is sometimes in Tamil Nadu or in Kerala. The Chief Justice said it is an elephant and of course, it will move and also clarified that the bench cannot tell the counsel, which high court it should go to and the court is not willing to entertain the petition.

Petitioner’s counsel said lakhs of people are waiting for news on the elephant. However, the bench made it clear that this petition is a misuse of the process and dismissed it with a cost of Rs 25000. The Chief Justice said, “don't mistake the gentlemanly demeanour, there could be a tough interior”. The counsel requested the court to not impose costs in the matter. The Chief Justice said he will not allow anyone to take this court for a ride and, “you have to pay costs”. Counsel said he is sorry. The Chief Justice replied, I'm sorry too and dismissed the petition with Rs 25000 costs.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a PIL seeking reliefs including protecting elephant corridors by notifying them as national park in Kerala to lessen the human-elephant conflicts (HEC) and bringing a rice-eating tusker, ‘Arikkomban’, back to its natural habitat at Chinnakanal in the state.

