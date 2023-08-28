Patna: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a plea by the Centre in the case pertaining to the caste census in Bihar which has been upheld by the Patna High Court, sources said. The hearing comes a week after Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta approached the apex court seeking permission to the Centre to intervene in the petitions challenging the Patna High Court order allowing the caste survey to go on.

In the last hearing on Monday, Aug. 21, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had submitted in the Supreme Court that allowing the caste survey in Bihar “may have a ramification” saying that the government be allowed to file its response in the matter. The SG had sought a week's time from the SC granted by the apex court.

The apex court also refused to pass an interim order to stay the order by the Patna High Court allowing the caste based survey by the Nitish Kumar led Bihar government to go on. The SC said that it will not pass any interim order till it is prima facie satisfied that there was any error in the Patna High Court's decision.

The Bihar government has said that the survey work has been completed adding that the data has also been uploaded online. Politics has heated up amid the court hearing on the caste survey in Bihar. Former Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad has said that the caste survey is “troubling Narendra Modi” adding that the central government is looking at caste enumeration with hatred.

The caste census work in Bihar has been completed in two phases. Now it remains to be seen whether the Supreme Court upholds the Patna HC's order allowing the caste survey to go on.