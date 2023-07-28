New Delhi : The Supreme Court Friday granted bail to Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case. A bench comprising justices A S Bopanna and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that allegations against the petitioners are serious but that does not mean bail cannot be granted.

The bench imposed appropriate conditions while granting bail and said, “we set aside impugned order and release the appellant on bail.” The top court noted that almost 5 years lapsed since they were taken into custody. A detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day. The bench, reading out the conditions for bail, said the petitioners will not leave Maharashtra and they have to surrender their passports, and also inform the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer about their address and the mobile number will have to be shared with the NIA officer.

The bench said phone’s location must be on and synced with NIA officer for tracking and cautioned that if there is any breach of conditions, it will be open for prosecution to seek cancellation of bail without reference to this court. The bench made it clear that if any attempt made to threaten witness prosecution can move to cancel bail.

In May last year, the petitioners had moved the Supreme Court against Bombay High Court's December 2021 judgment, refusing them default bail.