SC GRANTS BAIL TO TMC SPOKESPERSON SAKET GOKHALE

New Delhi The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to activist and Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a misappropriation of funds case The bench comprising of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Vikram Nath said that they are granting bail since the chargesheet has already been filed and he has already been in jail for 109 daysIt is alleged that he collected more than Rs 70 lakhs through a crowdfunding platform called our democracy claiming to use it for welfare but misusing that money for his personal expenses Opposing his bail ASG SV Raju had informed the court that he used the funds to buy tickets and liquor for funAlso read Samesex marriage Supreme Court constitutes 5judge bench to hear pleas from April 18The matter was first heard in the Gujrat High Court which had denied Gokhale bail observing that prima facie it appears that he used the money for his personal benefit The HC observed that he received money from 1767 people through social media and online transactions He had thereafter approached the top court When the matter was heard in SC the court sought the response of the state of GujratHe was arrested by the Gujrat police first for spreading fake news about the cost incurred by PM Narendra Modi while visiting Morbi town following the collapse of a bridge there When he got bail in that matter he was charged with misappropriation of funds Gokhale claims that he is being targeted and framed and is a victim of political vendetta