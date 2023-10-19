New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain will continue to remain on interim bail on medical grounds till November 6 in an alleged money laundering case as the Supreme Court has extended his interim relief. The Supreme Court on October 10 extended the interim bail granted to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds till November 6 in an alleged money laundering case.

Earlier on October 9 the top court extended its interim bail till October 18. But, on October 10, the lawyer mentioned before a bench led by Justice AS Bopanna, who listed the matter for further hearing on November 6 at 3 p.m. before the bench comprising Justice A.S. Bopanna and Justice Bela M. Trivedi. "In the meanwhile, the interim bail, granted earlier, is extended till the next date of hearing i.e. November 6, 2023," the top court said in its October 10 order.

Jain has undergone surgery on July 21. The interim bail given to Jain on medical grounds is extended from time to time. On May 26, the top court granted interim bail to Satyendar Jain for six weeks in the money laundering case but imposed various conditions including neither to talk with the media nor to leave Delhi without permission. The top court had also given Jain the option to choose any hospital of his choice for his medical treatment.

The top court had made it clear that interim bail is considered on medical conditions. Satyendar Jain had moved the top court seeking bail in money laundering cases. He has challenged the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him. Satyendar Jain's lawyer had told the top court that he had lost 35 kg and turned into a skeleton due to this.

On April 6, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Satyendra Jain. The HC while dismissing the Satyendar Jain bail plea stated that the applicant is an influential person and has the potential of tampering with evidence. Satyender Jain/applicant, at this stage, can't be held to clear the twin conditions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The HC had kept the order reserved on March 21 after the conclusion of the submissions made by the defence and prosecution sides after multiple hearings. During arguments in the High Court, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju appeared for the Enforcement Directorate contented that money laundering is crystal clear against Jain and other co-accused.

In his bail plea, Jain stated, "I appeared before ED on 7 occasions. I have cooperated and participated in the investigation. I was arrested 5 years down the line in 2022." On November 17, 2022, the trial court dismissed the bail petition of Satyendar Jain. He was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate.