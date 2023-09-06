New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday nixed the election notification for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in the Kargil region, which is scheduled on September 10.

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, which had reserved orders on September 1, pronounced the verdict today. The top court held that the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) is entitled to the 'plough' symbol. A fresh notification will have to be issued in a week.

The apex court dismissed the petition filed by the Union Territory of Ladakh opposing the allotment of the 'plough' symbol to JKNC. The top court said the entire election process issued by the administration by Ladakh stands set aside". The detailed copy of the order will be uploaded later in the day.

JKNC case is that the 'plough' symbol is reserved for it as it was recognized by the Election Commission of India as a state party of Jammu and Kashmir. The counsel, for the UT Ladakh, had argued that JKNC was not a recognized state party in Ladakh, therefore it could not claim vested right over the reserved symbol.

Prior to this, the Supreme Court on Friday reserved orders on a plea filed by the Ladakh administration seeking to restrain JKNCP from fighting the upcoming local body elections in Kargil on the registered 'plough' symbol. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah concluded hearing arguments on behalf of the lawyers representing the union territory administration and the political parties.

Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj, appearing for Ladakh administration and the poll panel, said the election symbol order of 1968 is applicable to assembly and parliamentary polls and not to local body elections.