SC DISMISSES PLEA CHALLENGING DISINVESTMENT PROCESS OF HLL LIFECARE LTD

New Delhi The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea challenging the disinvestment process of HLL Lifecare Ltd a Central Public Sector Enterprise CPSE under the Union health ministry saying it was not inclined to entertain the petition which related to a pure issue of policy A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala was hearing a petition filed by NGO Sabka Sahyog Society The issue which has been raised in the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution namely the disinvestment decision of the government in respect of Hindustan Latex Limited is a pure issue of policy We are not inclined to entertain the Petition under Article 32 which shall accordingly stand dismissed the bench saidArticle 32 of the Constitution gives individuals the right to move the Supreme Court to seek justice when they feel they have been unduly deprived of their rights HLL Lifecare is involved in manufacturing and marketing a range of contraceptives women s healthcare products hospital supplies as well as other pharmaceutical productsThe petitioner had said HLL Lifecare was a nodal agency in the procurement of PPE kits throughout the COVID19 pandemic and vaccines It said the role played by HLL Lifecare during the pandemic was noteworthy and the ministry had nominated it as the nodal agency for the procurement and supply of emergency medical items to fight CovidThe plea while referring to HLL Lifecare s role in providing emergency relief said the country cannot afford to privatise an entity like it at this crucial juncture when the vaccination drive is still going onIn March 2022 the government had said it has received multiple preliminary bids for the firm The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management DIPAM had invited preliminary bids for selling the government s 100 per cent stake in the health sector CPSE PTI