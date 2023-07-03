SC DIRECTS MANIPUR GOVERNMENT TO SUBMIT UPDATED STATUS REPORT

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Manipur government to submit an updated status report on the ethnic violence in the state, saying “want to know what steps have been taken on the ground, give us a detailed status report”. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Manipur government, submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that the situation in the state is improving, "though slowly".

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the petitioner, submitted before the court that the situation has become very extreme. Mehta submitted that civil police, Indian reserve battalions, and 114 companies of CAPFs etc are deployed and urged Gonsalves to not give communal angle – like Christians or something and stressed that human beings are dealt with by law enforcement agencies.

Justice Chandrachud asked Mehta to give an updated status report and said “want to know what steps have been taken on the ground, give us a detailed status report”. Mehta said he will provide the details by Monday and added that the curfew is reduced to 5 hours from 24 hours and there is an improvement in the situation.

The bench, also comprising justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Mishra, said “give us a proper affidavit…tell us what steps have been taken rehabilitation camps, recovery of arms, law and order….”

Gonsalves, assisted by advocate Satya Mitra, representing Manipur Tribal Forum Delhi, said he has submitted a document which gives the exact status report and killing per village. Gonsalves said an assurance was given that violence will be reduced but “it went from 20 to 110 today, it is hugely accelerating…..”

Gonsalves stressed that there are fully armed militant organizations which are killing the tribals and they came on a news program and said that they are going to annihilate and their Facebook says kill the Kukis and drive them from the hills. “No FIR, no action, not a single person arrested and not even the person who came on the news show”, said Gonsalves. After hearing detailed arguments, the apex court agreed to take up the case on July 10.