New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday directed AIIMS New Delhi to defer the medical termination of the 26-week pregnancy of a married woman who was allowed by another bench of the apex court to abort the foetus a day before.

On Monday, a bench comprising justices Hima Kohli and BV Nagarathna allowed the petitioner, a mother of two, to go ahead with medical termination of pregnancy. The bench noted that the woman was suffering from depression and was not in a position to raise the child, emotionally, financially and mentally.

On Tuesday, additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, urged the apex court to recall the order passed by a bench headed by Justice Kohli. Bhati said the medical board had said that the foetus had a viable chance of being born and they would have to conduct a foeticide. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud asked Bhati to come up with a formal application for recall of the order.

“We will place before the bench which passed the order. The AIIMS doctors are in a very serious dilemma… Please ask AIIMS to hold for now,” said the bench led by CJI. On Monday, the apex court had said that the court recognizes the right of a woman over her body and the fact that if an unwarranted pregnancy results in a child being brought into the world, a large part of the responsibility of rearing such a child will fall on the shoulder of the petitioner.