SC DEDICATES TO PUBLIC WEB PAGE CONTAINING DETAILS OF KESAVANANDA BHARATI CASE VERDICT

New Delhi The Supreme Court on Monday dedicated to people including researchers a web page containing details of the arguments written submissions and judgment in the historic Kesavananda Bharati case that laid down the pathbreaking concept of the basic structure of the ConstitutionMonday marked the 50th anniversary of the Kesavananda Bharati verdict We have dedicated a web page with all written submissions and everything related to the Kesavananda case for all world researchers to look at The judgment was delivered on the same day 50 years ago on April 24 1973 a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud saidThe lawyers present in the courtroom hailed the move saying it will help law researchers students and advocates immensely In a historic verdict of a 13judge bench the top court by a 76 majority had laid down the concept of basic structure of the Constitution and consequently restricted the amending power of Parliament holding that it cannot touch upon the Constitution s basic structure The milestone judgment interpreted the notion that every bit of the Constitution is amendable by Parliament but its basic structure including democracy judicial independence separation of power and secularism cannot be amended by it PTI