SC DECLINES TO ENTERTAIN DELHI GOVT PLEA AGAINST LG DECISION ON BUS MARSHAL SCHEME

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain the Delhi government’s plea against Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s decision to terminate the services of all civil defence volunteers working as marshals in DTC buses. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi represented the AAP government before a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The apex court asked Singhvi to move before the Delhi High Court regarding the matter.

Singhvi contended that all good schemes shoring up the government’s popularity are being stalled. He said, “Does this (terminating services of marshals) fall under LG? How can he stop it?” The bench asked Singhvi, why should the court entertain it under Article 32 of the Constitution. Let the Delhi High Court deal with it."

The apex court pointed out that it has already dealt with constitutional matters (between the government and LG for control over services). The apex court, in its order, said the petition seeks re-operationalisation of the bus marshal scheme and in the court’s view, the appropriate remedy would be to approach the Delhi High Court.