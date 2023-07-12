SC COLLEGIUM REITERATES TRANSFER OF 3 HC JUDGES IGNORING THEIR REPRESENTATIONS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium Wednesday resolved to reiterate its recommendations for transferring three judges of different high courts notwithstanding their representations for choice posting.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, and also comprising Justices S K Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant, recommended the transfer of Delhi High Court judge Justice Gaurang Kanth to the Calcutta High Court. Justice Kanth had made a representation on July 7, 2023 requesting for a transfer to the Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan High Court, or a court in any of the neighbouring states.

"In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the collegium consulted one of the Judges of the Supreme Court, who being conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Delhi, is in a position to offer views on the proposed transfer. "We have carefully gone through the request made by Mr. Justice Gaurang Kanth in his representation and bestowed our thoughtful consideration to the contents thereof. The Collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him," the collegium stated in a resolution uploaded on the apex court's website.

In another decision, the collegium reiterated its recommendation to transfer Allahabad High Court judge Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh to the Kerala High Court for better administration of justice. Justice Singh had submitted a representation on July 11, 2023 and requested for transfer to nearby states such as the high courts of Delhi, Punjab & Haryana, Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan.

In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the collegium consulted one of the judges of the Supreme Court, who being conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, is in a position to offer views on the proposed transfer. "The Chief Justices of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad and the High Court of Kerala whose opinion was sought in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure have also conveyed their consent / no objection to the proposed transfer of Mr Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh.

"We have carefully gone through the request made by Mr. Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh in his representation and bestowed our thoughtful consideration to the contents thereof. The Collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him," it said. In the third decision, the collegium resolved to reiterate its recommendation to transfer Punjab & Haryana High Court judge Justice Manoj Bajaj to the Allahabad High Court. Justice Bajaj had submitted a representation for allowing him to continue at the Punjab & Haryana High Court.

"We have carefully gone through the request made by Mr. Justice Manoj Bajaj in his representation and bestowed our thoughtful consideration to the contents thereof. "The Collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him. The Collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated July 5, 2023, to transfer Mr. Justice Manoj Bajaj to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad," the collegium said. (PTI)