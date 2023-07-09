SC COLLEGIUM RECOMMENDS TRANSFER OF JUSTICE SAM KOSHY TO TELANGANA HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Sunday recommended transferring Chhattisgarh High Court judge P Sam Koshy to the Telangana High Court. The collegium, also comprising Justices S K Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant, took the decision at a meeting held on Sunday.

Justice Koshy had sought his transfer out of the state of Chhattisgarh. Acceding to his request, on July 5, the collegium proposed his transfer to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh. "Mr Justice Koshy has, however, requested for a transfer to any High Court other than the High Court of Madhya Pradesh. Mr Justice Koshy has volunteered for a transfer out of Chhattisgarh.

"On reconsideration of the recommendation made by this Collegium yesterday, the Collegium resolves to recommend that he be transferred to the High Court for the State of Telangana, instead of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh," the collegium said in a resolution. It said it is recommending the transfer of Justice Koshy to the Telangana High Court bearing in mind that this would enrich the composition of that high court. (PTI)