SC COLLEGIUM RECOMMENDS THE TRANSFER OF 23 HIGH COURT JUDGES

New Delhi: In a major overhaul, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has recommended the transfer of 23 High Court judges.

In a resolution the Collegium, also comprising Justices SK Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant, said in its meeting held on 3 August 2023 has recommended the transfer of the following judges of High Courts, for better administration of justice: Justice Vivek Kumar Singh from Allahabad HC to Madras HC; Justice Alpesh Y Kogje from Gujarat HC to Allahabad HC; Justice Kumari Gita Gopi from Gujarat HC to Madras HC; Justice Hemant M Prachchhak from Gujarat HC to Patna HC; Justice Samir J Dave from Gujarat HC to Rajasthan HC; Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan from Punjab and Haryana HC to Allahabad HC; Justice Avneesh Jhingan from Punjab and Haryana HC to Gujarat HC; Justice Raj Mohan Singh from Punjab and Haryana HC to Madhya Pradesh HC; and, Justice Arun Monga from Punjab and Haryana HC to Rajasthan HC.

In a separate resolution, the Collegium proposed to transfer Justice Prakash Padia, Judge, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, to the High Court of Jharkhand, for better administration of justice. "By a representation dated 8 August 2023, Mr Justice Prakash Padia has requested a reconsideration of the proposal for his transfer. In the alternative, he has sought transfer to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh, the High Court of Judicature at Patna or the High Court of Uttarakhand. We have considered the requests made by Mr Justice Prakash Padia. The Collegium does not find any merit in the requests made by him”, said the resolution.

In a separate resolution, the Collegium proposed the transfer of Justice C Manavendranath Roy, Judge, High Court of Andhra Pradesh, to the High Court of Gujarat, for better administration of justice. By a representation dated 7 August 2023, Mr Justice C Manavendranath Roy has requested a reconsideration of the proposal for his transfer and in the alternative, has sought transfer to the High Court for the State of Telangana.

In a separate resolution, the Collegium proposed the transfer of Justice S P Kesarwani, Judge, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, to the High Court at Calcutta, for better administration of justice. In a separate resolution, the Collegium proposed the transfer of Justice Rajendra Kumar-IV, Judge, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh, for better administration of justice.

In ten separate resolutions, the Collegium has proposed the transfer of following HC judges: Justice Duppala Venkata Ramana, Judge, High Court of Andhra Pradesh to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh; Justice Shekhar B Saraf, Judge, High Court at Calcutta, to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad; Justice Lapita Banerji, Judge, High Court at Calcutta, to the High Court of Punjab and Haryana; Justice Bibek Chaudhuri, Judge, High Court at Calcutta, to the High Court of Judicature at Patna; Justice G Anupama Chakravarthy, Judge, High Court for the State of Telangana, to the High Court of Judicature at Patna; Justice Munnuri Laxman, Judge, High Court for the State of Telangana, to the Rajasthan High Court; Justice Madhuresh Prasad, Judge, High Court of Judicature at Patna to the High Court at Calcutta; Justice Narendar G, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, to the High Court of Orissa; Justice M Sudheer Kumar, Judge, High Court for the State of Telangana to the High Court at Calcutta; and, Justice C Sumalatha, Judge, High Court for the State of Telangana to the High Court of Gujarat.

