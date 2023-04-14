SC COLLEGIUM RECOMMENDS ELEVATION OF THREE JUDICIAL OFFICERS AS DELHI HC JUDGES

New Delhi The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday recommended the names of three judicial officers of the Delhi Higher Judiciary for elevation as the judges of the Delhi High Court The collegium comprising CJI DY Chandrachud Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph released the collegium s recommendation on FridayThe names recommended for elevation are Girish Kathpalia Dharmesh Sharam and Manoj Jain The Collegium has also released the opinion of the Intelligence Bureau regarding all the names which is considered before approving the names for a recommendation For Girish Kathpalia the collegium said that the Judgement Evaluation Committee has graded judgements authored by him as outstanding and the Intelligence Bureau has reported that he has a good personal and professional image and that nothing adverse has come to notice against his integrityAlso read Jaipur bomb blast victims kin move SC against the acquittal of accused by HC We have considered the opinion of consultee judges with regard to his suitability for elevation In view of the above the collegium is of the considered opinion that Girish Kathpalia is suitable for appointment as a judge of the High Court of Delhi In the case of Dharmesh Sharma the collegium said Inputs of the Intelligence Bureau are evaluated in conjunction with the opinion of consultee judges who have with their long years of experience in the High Court of Delhi observed the conduct and work performance of the officer The collegium found him suitable for appointment For Manoj Jain the collegium said that he has a good personal and professional image and that nothing adverse has come to notice against his integrity