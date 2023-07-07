New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has recommended the transfer of Justice P Sam Koshy, judge, High Court of Chhattisgarh, to the Telangana High Court.

The collegium, comprising justices S K Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and Surya Kant, said “Mr Justice P Sam Koshy has sought his transfer out of the State of Chhattisgarh. Acceding to his request, on July 2023 the collegium proposed his transfer to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh. Mr Justice Koshy has, however, requested for a transfer to any High Court other than the High Court of Madhya Pradesh”.

The collegium said Justice Koshy has volunteered for a transfer out of Chhattisgarh. “On reconsideration of the recommendation made by this collegium yesterday, the collegium resolves to recommend that he be transferred to the High Court for the State of Telangana, instead of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh. The Collegium is recommending the transfer of Mr Justice Koshy to the High Court of Telangana bearing in mind that this would enrich the composition of that High Court”, said the collegium, in a resolution dated July 6 published on the apex court website.