SC COLLEGIUM RECOMMENDS APPOINTMENT OF TWO JUDICIAL OFFICERS AND AN ADVOCATE AS JUDGES OF TWO HCS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has recommended appointing a judicial officer and an advocate as judges of Orissa High Court, a judicial officer for appointment as a judge of the Gauhati High Court, and also recommended an additional judge, for appointment as a permanent judge of the High Court of Kerala.

The Collegium, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, recommended the names of the following candidates for appointment as Judges of the High Court of Orissa: Sibo Sankar Mishra, advocate, and Ananda Chandra Behera, judicial officer. According to the Collegium, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues made the above recommendation on 17 January 2023 and the Chief Minister and the Governor of the state of Odisha have concurred in the recommendation.

On Mishra’s recommendation, the Collegium said: “He is an Advocate-on-record for the State of Odisha in the Supreme Court and is counsel for the Union of India and High Court of Orissa in the Supreme Court. He has a sizable practice at the Bar which is reflected in his average professional income. The inputs received from the Government indicate that he has a good personal and professional image and nothing adverse has come to notice with regard to his integrity”.

On Behera's recommendation, the Collegium said he has served as a judicial officer in various capacities in Odisha. The inputs provided by the government in the file indicate that he has a good personal and professional image and nothing adverse has come to notice with regard to his integrity, it added.

Also read: SC: Judicial review must be confined to a constitutional violation, not to wisdom of Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370

In a separate resolution, the Collegium also recommended Justice C S Sudha, additional judge, for appointment as permanent judge of the High Court of Kerala. The Collegium said, "On 21 June 2023, the Collegium of the High Court of Kerala unanimously recommended the name of Justice C S Sudha for appointment as permanent Judge of that High Court. The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Kerala have concurred in the above recommendation”.

The Collegium said a committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court collegium has assessed the judgments of Justice C S Sudha. "With a view to assess the merit and suitability of Justice C S Sudha for appointment as permanent Judge, we have scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record. Having taken into consideration all aspects of the matter, the Collegium is of the view that Justice C S Sudha, Additional Judge, is fit and suitable for being appointed as permanent Judge”, said the Collegium.

The Collegium, in a separate resolution, recommended the name of Budi Habung, judicial officer, for appointment as a judge of the Gauhati High Court. “The Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues made the above recommendation on 26 April 2023. The Chief Ministers and Governors of the States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Nagaland have concurred in the recommendation”, said the Collegium.

Habung joined the judicial service on 31 March 2010. His name has been recommended to fill up the sole service post allocated to the State of Arunachal Pradesh. He is the senior-most judicial officer of the Arunachal Pradesh Judicial Service and has served in various capacities in the state. “The inputs placed by the Government in the file indicate that he enjoys a good personal and professional image. Nothing adverse has come to notice with regard to his integrity. The consultee-judges have concurrently given a positive opinion about his suitability for appointment as a Judge of the Gauhati High Court”, said the Collegium.

In a separate resolution, the Collegium also proposed the transfer of Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to the Rajasthan High Court, for better administration of justice. “Mr. Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar by a representation dated 16 August 2023 has requested for his retention in Delhi. We have considered the request made by Mr. Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar in his representation. The Collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him. The Collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated 10 August 2023 to transfer Mr. Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar to the Rajasthan High Court”, said the Collegium.

Also read: Supreme Court: A new building, 27 additional courtrooms will come up, says CJI Chandrachud