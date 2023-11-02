SC ASKS ECI TO SUBMIT DATA ON DONATIONS TO POLITICAL PARTIES TILL SEPTEMBER 30

After hearing submissions for three days the bench reserved the judgment. Concluding the hearing in the matter, the bench directed the ECI to get the data in accordance with the order passed by the apex court in April 2019, till the period ending on September 30, 2023.

“On April 12, 2019, an interim direction was issued by this court to the ECI. The ECI has produced in a sealed packet data as per the interim order in April 2019. The order of this court was not restricted to the date on which it was pronounced. If there was any ambiguity it was necessary for the ECI to seek a clarification from this court. In any event, we now direct ECI to produce up-to-date data until September 30, 2023…..This exercise should be carried out within a period of two weeks. Data in a sealed packet should be handed over to the registrar judicial of this court”, said the Chief Justice.