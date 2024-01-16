New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed a plea of four Hindu women plaintiffs in the Gyanvapi mosque case seeking a directive to the Varanasi district magistrate for cleaning a water tank, which falls in the sealed area inside the mosque. The water tank and the surrounding area were sealed following the order on May 16, 2022, passed by a civil judge in Varanasi, and the order of sealing was subsumed in an order on May 20, 2022, passed by the apex court.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that the cleaning process will be done under the supervision of the Varanasi district magistrate. Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the Muslim side, said his clients had no objection to this. In December last year, in the Gyanvapi mosque row, the Hindu side had filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the district magistrate, Varanasi, to clean the area surrounding the Shivlingam, which has been sealed following the orders passed by the apex court.

The petitioners stressed the significance of Shivlingam, claiming it to be sacred to Hindus. They urged it to be kept clean and away from dirt and dead animals. However, it was lying amid dead fish, hurting the sentiments of devotees of Lord Shiva.