New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed Ashish Mishra, accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, to visit and stay in NCT of Delhi to look after his ailing mother and also to get treatment for his daughter in the national capital.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta lifted the court’s previous condition, which prohibited Mishra from entering Delhi. The bench made it clear that Mishra should not participate in any public function and he will also not address the media in relation to the sub judice case. The bench further added that the bar against Mishra entering Uttar Pradesh will continue to operate.

Mishra has filed an application before the apex court seeking modification of the bail condition. Earlier the court had passed a direction he should not enter Delhi and UP, as one of the conditions granting him bail. In the application, Mishra, who was represented by senior advocate Siddharth Dave before the court, said his mother is admitted to RML hospital in Delhi. The top court also said that the interim bail granted to Mishra in January this year will continue.

On July 11, the Supreme Court extended till September 26, interim bail granted to Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish, who is facing prosecution in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.