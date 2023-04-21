SC AGREES TO HEAR ON APRIL 28 PLEA AGAINST CASTE SURVEY IN BIHAR

New Delhi The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on April 28 a fresh plea against the Bihar government s decision to conduct a castebased survey in the state A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the submission of an advocate seeking an urgent hearing of the matterThe lawyer told the bench that the caste survey began on April 15 and is scheduled to end on May 15 The bench said it would post the matter for hearing on April 28 The apex court on January 20 had refused to entertain a batch of pleas challenging the Bihar government s decision to conduct a caste survey in the state It had said there is no merit in the petitions and dismissed them with liberty to the petitioners to approach the high court concernedEarlier after BJP accused Congress of insulting OBC Community the Rashtriya Janata Dal Partyn asked why the central government was not conducting a caste census of the other backward classes Taking to Twitter RJD said BJP is the biggest enemy of OBC and Dalits Why doesn t BJP conduct caste census of OBCs RJD in its official Twitter handle also wrote that BJP should inform how many OBC and Dalit ministers are in the Modi cabinet and how many are from other classes BJP should tell how many IAS officers from the community were made through lateral entry BJP should tell how many VicePresidents were there from the community RJD tweetedOn Friday Bhartiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda hit out at Rahul Gandhi and other Congress party leaders and accused them of insulting the OBC community with agency Inputs