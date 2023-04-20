SC ADJOURNS TO MAY 3 HEARING ON PLEAS CHALLENGING TENURE EXTENSION OF ED DIRECTOR

New Delhi The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned till May 3 the hearing on pleas challenging the amended law allowing extension of up to five years for the director of the Enforcement Directorate ED A threejudge bench of Justices B R Gavai Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol deferred the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought adjournment on grounds that he was busy in the constitution bench hearing on the issue of legalisation of samesex marriage Mr Solicitor you make some alternative arrangements We can t keep the matter adjourning like this Make some arrangements We don t want any impression to be carried that the government is unnecessarily delaying the bench said Mehta submitted that nobody anticipated that constitution bench matters would commence when this date was fixed On Solicitor General s request the bench posted the matter for hearing on May 3The top court had earlier disagreed with the Centre s submission that petitions challenging the amended law allowing tenure extension of the Enforcement Directorate director up to five years should not be entertained as they have been filed by political entities facing serious money laundering chargesIt had said even if the petitioners are facing cases they have the right to approach the judiciary for redressal of their grievances The top court had on December 12 last sought the response from the Centre and others to a plea challenging the third extension granted to ED chief Sanjay Kumar MishraIt had issued notices to the Union of India the Central Vigilance Commission and the ED director on a plea filed by Jaya Thakur The plea accused the central government of destroying the basic structure of democracy by misusing enforcement agencies against its political opponentsA batch of petitions including those filed by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala TMC s Mahua Moitra and Saket Gokhale had come up for hearing before the bench According to an official order the Union government gave a fresh oneyear extension to Mishra the third for the Indian Revenue Service officer in the position The notification issued by the government said the 1984 batch IRS officer will be in office till November 18 2023Mishra 62 was first appointed the director of the ED for two years on November 19 2018 Later by an order dated November 13 2020 the central government modified the appointment letter retrospectively and his twoyear term was changed to three years The government promulgated an ordinance last year under which the tenure of the ED and CBI chiefs could be extended by up to three years after the mandated term of two years PTI