New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic development, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has touched down in India at the behest of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The visit, scheduled from September 9 to September 11, 2023, encompasses his participation in the G20 Summit hosted by India, followed by a comprehensive State visit. This visit marks the continuation of a historically close and mutually beneficial relationship between the two nations.

G20 Summit in the Heart of India:

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is currently in India to attend the G20 Summit, a prestigious gathering of world leaders hosted under India's Presidency. The two-day summit is taking place at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, where global leaders have gathered to discuss pressing global issues and chart the course for international cooperation. The theme for this year's summit, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth - One Family - One Future," underscores the importance of unity and global collaboration.

A Bilateral Meeting of Strategic Significance:

As part of his visit, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will engage in high-level discussions with Indian leadership. He is accompanied by a distinguished delegation comprising Ministers and senior officials, reflecting the significance of the diplomatic engagement. On September 11, the Saudi Arabian Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with President Droupadi Murmu, strengthening the diplomatic bonds between the two nations.

One of the pivotal moments of the visit will be the bilateral meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which they will co-chair the First Leaders' Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council. This meeting will provide a platform to review the progress achieved under the two Ministerial Committees of the Strategic Partnership Council, namely the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation, and the Committee on Economy and Investments Cooperation.

Enhancing Bilateral Relations:

The discussions between Prime Minister Modi and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince are expected to encompass a wide array of bilateral relations, including political, security, defense, trade, economics, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people ties. Additionally, the leaders will delve into regional and international issues of mutual interest, emphasizing their commitment to fostering global peace and prosperity.

This visit is a significant milestone in the diplomatic history of both nations. It marks the second State visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to India, reinforcing the strength of the bilateral relationship. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Saudi Arabia have historically enjoyed close and amicable relations with extensive people-to-people contacts.

Economic Ties and Energy Partnership:

Economically, India and Saudi Arabia have grown closer over the years. Bilateral trade between the two nations surged to an all-time high of USD 52.75 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23, highlighting the economic synergy between them. India stands as Saudi Arabia's second-largest trading partner, while Saudi Arabia ranks as India's fourth-largest trading partner. Moreover, the two countries have a robust partnership in the energy sector, contributing to energy security and economic development.

Indian Diaspora in Saudi Arabia:

The Ministry of External Affairs also highlighted the vibrant Indian community residing in Saudi Arabia, numbering around 2.4 million. Their contributions to the host country's development and their role as bridges for deepening multifaceted ties between India and Saudi Arabia have been lauded. Additionally, Saudi Arabia plays a crucial role in facilitating the Hajj pilgrimage for over 175,000 Indians each year, underscoring the importance of religious and cultural ties.

The visit of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to India is a testament to the enduring friendship and strategic partnership between the two nations. As the G20 Summit unfolds and the State visit progresses, the world watches with anticipation as India and Saudi Arabia strengthen their ties across various sectors, contributing to regional stability and global cooperation. (With Agency Inputs)