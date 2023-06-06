SATYENDAR JAIN DISCHARGED FROM APOLLO HOSPITAL IN DELHI

New Delhi: Jailed AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was discharged from Apollo Hospital here on Tuesday, days after he collapsed in prison due to dizziness, sources said. His condition is stable, they said.

Jain, in his late 50s, has been in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in connection with a money laundering case. He was admitted to the ICU at LNJP Hospital on May 25 after he collapsed in a prison bathroom due to dizziness. Later, he was shifted to Apollo Hospital.

The sources said Jain was "admitted in a medicine department ward at Apollo Hospital for nearly a week". A team of doctors, including a neurology expert, attended to him, they said. Sources had said on May 26 that Jain had suffered a blood clot due to a head injury, though his condition was stable.

Earlier on May 15, Jain moved Supreme Court seeking bail in a money laundering case against him. He has challenged the Delhi High Court's order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.

On April 6, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Satyendra Jain. The HC while dismissing the Satyendar Jain bail plea stated that the applicant is an influential person and has the potential of tampering with evidence. Satyender Jain/applicant, at this stage, can't be held to clear the twin conditions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.