New Delhi: The condition of AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who was on Thursday admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital here after he collapsed in Tihar Jail due to dizziness, continues to be critical as he has been put on oxygen, doctors said.

Jain has been lodged in prison since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May.

"Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He collapsed due to dizziness in bathroom of Tihar Jail. Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury," the Aam Aadmi Party said. On Monday, Jain was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital as he was feeling unwell.

Earlier on Monday, Jain was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital after complaining of severe spinal pain. Satyendar Jain's condition has deteriorated after a debilitating injury from a fall in the jail washroom, which resulted in a spinal injury leaving him in excruciating pain. The AAP said that the gravity of the situation demands immediate spinal surgery, as recommended by his attending doctors.

AAP also claimed Jain suffers from acute lumbar pain, causing vertigo and chronic lower back pain due to a slipped disc. The pain radiates throughout his lower limbs, leaving him with a constant tingling sensation and decreased mobility.

A statement from the ruling party in Delhi also said that Satyendar Jain is also suffering from sleep apnea which poses a grave threat, with his breathing frequently seizing during sleep at night, potentially leading to dire consequences. As a result, he has to sleep with the assistance of a BiPAP machine which continuously pushes air into his lungs. Moreover, the scars of COVID-19 last year have not fully healed.

Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by Enforcement Directorate and is presently in Judicial Custody in the case. (With agency inputs)