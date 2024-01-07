SANDEEP PATHAK ATISHI SAURABH BHARADWAJ TO REPRESENT AAP IN SEAT SHARING TALKS OF INDIA BLOC

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak and Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj will participate in the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday to discuss seat sharing, party sources said. According to party sources, the INDIA bloc will meet in Delhi on Monday to discuss seat sharing.

"Pathak, Atishi and Bharadwaj will attend the meeting on behalf of AAP," the source said. The AAP and Congress have to work out a seat-sharing formula in Delhi and Punjab where the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is in power. In Punjab, the state units of both AAP and Congress are confident of their victory and do not wish to hold any arrangement.