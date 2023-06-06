New Delhi: A Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight was diverted to Magadan in Russia on Tuesday due to a technical glitch, an Air India official said. The flight carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, however, landed safely, the airlines official said. Air India flight AI173 operating from Delhi to San Francisco developed a technical snag with one of its engines. The flight with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted and landed safely at Magadan Airport in Russia," the airline said. The passengers will be provided alternate options to reach their destinations.

The passengers are being provided with all support on the ground and will be provided alternate options to reach their destinations at the earliest, Air India said. The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks on the ground, Air India added.

Also read: India deserves more direct international flights, says Air India chief Wilson

Earlier, a Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft originating from Surat was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bird hit during a climb at Surat. "On 26.02.2023 Indigo A320 aircraft VT-IZI operating flight 6E-646(Surat-Delhi) diverted to Ahmedabad due to a bird hit during climb at Surat. N1 vibration was 4.7 units. The aircraft landed safely at Ahmedabad," the statement of the DGCA read.

Also read: It is clearly not helpful when unruly passenger behaviour incidents happen: Air India CEO

As per an official statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) during the ground inspection, the engine fan blades were observed to be damaged. "During the ground inspection, No.2 Engine fan blades were observed to be damaged. Aircraft declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG)," it read.