New Delhi: After sitting in protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for over a month, wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have resumed their duties in the Indian Railways. The Olympic medallists, however, clarified that they have not backed off from their protest but had merely reported back to their government jobs. They said that their movement would continue till justice is served.

This has come to the fore soon after the protesting wrestlers met Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding action against Singh. It was learned that Shah had assured them that the law will take its course and that no undue advantage would be given to Singh. Sources said all resumed their duties in Northern Railways as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Sports last week.

Sakshi said that none of them have backed off but she was fulfilling her responsibility in Railways along with her fight for justice. She said that their fight would continue till justice is served. Echoing the same Bajrang said that they have not withdrawn from the movement or were taking back the FIR against Singh.

After meeting Shah, Sakshi's husband, Satyawrat Kadian said the discussions were inconclusive and that the wrestlers did not receive the response they were looking for. The wrestlers have accused Singh of harassment and sexual abuse. They had first launched the protest in January but it was withdrawn following assurances from Union sports minister Anurag Thakur. In April, they hit the streets demanding immediate action against Singh.

A few days back, the wrestlers went to Haridwar to immerse their medals in Ganga. Meanwhile, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has issued a request to the government to arrest Singh by June 9.

