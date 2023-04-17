RUSSIAS DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER ARRIVES IN INDIA FOR TRADE TALKS

New Delhi Russia s deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov who is also the country s Minister of Industry and Trade on Monday arrived in the national capital to cochair the Intergovernmental RussianIndian Commission which is aimed at enhancing trade ties between the two countriesTaking to Twitter the Russian Embassy in India posted Denis Manturov arrived in the Republic of India on a working trip On April 17 Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov arrived on a twoday working visit to the Republic of India New Delhi On the first day of his visit Manturov will cochair the 24th IndiaRussia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade Economic Scientific Technological and Cultural Cooperation IRIGCTEC The IRIGCTEC is the main institutional mechanism supervising economic cooperation It integrates six working groups on economic and trade cooperation modernisation and industrial cooperation energy tourism and culture science and technology and ITA plenary meeting of the intergovernmental commission IGC will be held on Tuesday following which the cochairs will sign the final protocol of the 24th IGC meetingBoth sides plan to discuss the issues of bilateral trade and economic and humanitarian cooperation Manturov will also hold a number of bilateral meetings the Russian Embassy in India said in a tweet A number of institutionalized mechanisms have been set up for the development of economic cooperation between the two countries The primary institution at the government level is IRIGCTEC Last month External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Manturov cochaired the virtual meeting of IRIGCTECJaishankar and Manturov reviewed the progress achieved in the various Working Groups and SubGroup Meetings under the IRIGCTEC framework since their meeting in Moscow in November 2022 and gave guidance to prepare the ground for the next inperson meeting of IRIGCTEC which will be held in New Delhi at mutually convenient datesThe Intergovernmental Commission is a mechanism for regularly monitoring bilateral progress across the sectors of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries which was set up by an Agreement on Intergovernmental Commission on Trade Economic Scientific and Technological Cooperation signed in May 1992 The first session of IRIGC was held on 13 and 14 September 13 and September 14 1994 So far 23 IRIGC meetings have been heldThe 23rd Session of IRIGC was held on September 14 2018 in Moscow The 24th IRIGCTEC meeting will be hosted by India and today s review meeting will pave the way for the sameAs per Indian figures bilateral trade during April 2020March 2021 amounted USD 81 billion Indian exports amounted USD 26 billion while imports from Russia amounted USD 548 billion For the same period as per Russian figures bilateral trade amounted to USD 931 billion with Indian exports amounting to USD 348 billion and imports amounting to USD 583 billion ANI