New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday sought to clear the air on the connotation of nationalism in the Indian context, which he said, differs from the Western concept stressing the people in that part relate it with Hitler's natioalism.

"People in the West are afraid of the concept of nationalism because they associate nationalism with Adolf Hitler but we as Indians take pride in it," he said.

Speaking at the book launch of 'Prithvi Sukta' written by veteran RSS idealogue Ranga Hari at the Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, Bhagwat said, "There are several different aspects which keep a country and its people united. Look at the Arab world, their religion (referring to Islam) binds them together while the basis of America's unity is primarily the economic interest. But the only solution to the security of this world is unity."

He continued, "India believes in one world, unity and togetherness. Even at the G-20 summit, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam was being talked about and it is not new to us. Our civilisational history teaches us the same. India should be the one to give this knowledge to the world."

He further added that "secularism is not a new concept here as it has been existing since the 5000 years." He also expressed concern over the tendency of people to believe in assumptions and hearsay, saying that this spreads confusion while emphasing the fact that the origin of a source is always a crucial prospect.