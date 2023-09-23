New Delhi : Former Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday questioned the 'silence' of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks in the Lower House against BSP MP Danish Ali. Referring to the incident in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Sibal said the "seven-star edifice" saw the new culture of "hate" being inaugurated in Parliament.

Taking strong objection, Kapil Sibal said in his social media post, "Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) MP in Parliament called Danish Ali (BSP) MP Bhadwa (pimp) Katwa (circumcised one) Mullah Ugrwadi (Muslim terrorist) Atankwadi (Terrorist). PM : silent HM : silent. The 7 star edifice saw the new culture of “hate” being inaugurated in Parliament!"

Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks targeting the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member created a ruckus during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The INDIA bloc opposition leaders called for strict action against him. "The seven-star edifice saw the new culture of 'hate' being inaugurated in Parliament," Sibal said, expressing his strong reservations.