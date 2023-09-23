Kapil Sibal questions PM's silence during Bidhuri's remarks on BSP's Ali in Lok Sabha
Published: 2 hours ago
New Delhi : Former Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday questioned the 'silence' of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks in the Lower House against BSP MP Danish Ali. Referring to the incident in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Sibal said the "seven-star edifice" saw the new culture of "hate" being inaugurated in Parliament.
Taking strong objection, Kapil Sibal said in his social media post, "Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) MP in Parliament called Danish Ali (BSP) MP Bhadwa (pimp) Katwa (circumcised one) Mullah Ugrwadi (Muslim terrorist) Atankwadi (Terrorist). PM : silent HM : silent. The 7 star edifice saw the new culture of “hate” being inaugurated in Parliament!"
Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks targeting the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member created a ruckus during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The INDIA bloc opposition leaders called for strict action against him. "The seven-star edifice saw the new culture of 'hate' being inaugurated in Parliament," Sibal said, expressing his strong reservations.
Kapil Sibal, who is also a lawyer, took an indirect dig at the manner in which the BJP-led Centre has inaugurated the newly constructed Parliament. The proceedings of both the Houses were shifted to the new Parliament building during the special session. The BSP member had even threatened to quit the House membership if action is not initiated against Ramesh Bidhuri. The INDIA bloc parties extended their full support to Danish Ali and demanded that the matter be referred to the privileges committee of the House.