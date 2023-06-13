New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that there has been unprecedented economic development in the country and the Forex Reserves have touched an alltime high Modi was speaking at the Rozgar Mela after he distributed about 70000 appointment letters to newlyinducted recruits via video conferencing Today the whole world is ready to join us in our Vikas Yatra Despite global headwinds India is standing firm and is taking her economy to newer and newer heights Today there has been unprecedented economic development in the country and the Forex Reserves have also touched an alltime high the PM saidAlso read Development major issue of Global South PM Modi at G20 Development Ministers meet at VaranasiAccording to the Prime Minister the Rozgar Mela is becoming the new identity of the BJP and NDA governments He also said that the recruitment process used to take one to oneandahalf years but now it gets over in a few months transparently The PM further said dynastic parties abetted nepotism and corruption in recruitment but since 2014 transparency began and nepotism has been ending Today India is more stable more secure and a stronger nation than it was a decade ago Political corruption and misuse of public money had become the identities of the old governments But today the government is being recognized for its decisive decisions and for its economic and progressive social reforms the Prime Minister added Our Government is sensitive towards the needs of the people Technology the digital revolution and various mobile applications have made the delivery of services easy and accessible Today the public grievance system is being strengthened more than ever before It should be one s goal to serve the people with utmost honesty and sensitivity Modi said The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation According to the release from the PMO the Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national developmentAlso read Unique welcome awaits PM Modis US visit Indianowned restaurant in US introduces ‘Modi Ji Thali