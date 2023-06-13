New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed about 70000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday at 1030 AM via video conferencing said an official release from Prime Minister s Office PMO The Prime Minister also addressed these appointees on the occasion While addressing the appointees PM Narendra Modi said that the recruitment process used to take one to oneandahalf years now it gets over in a few months transparentlyAs per the official release the Rozgar Mela will be held at 43 locations across the country The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State GovernmentsUTs supporting this initiative The new recruits selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Departments including the Department of Financial Services Department of Posts Department of School Education Department of Higher Education Ministry of Defence Department of Revenue Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Department of Atomic Energy Ministry of Railways Department of Audit and Accounts Department of Atomic Energy and Ministry of Home Affairs among others it stated The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation According to the release from the PMO the Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development Also read Rozgar Mela an ideal program for job creation in future Union Minister Kaushal KishoreThe newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal where more than 400 elearning courses have been made available for anywhere any device learning format