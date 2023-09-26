New Delhi [India] : Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 51,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela on Tuesday through video conferencing on Tuesday. These appointment letters were distributed virtually to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations. The Rozgar Mela was simultaneously held at 46 locations across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, PM said that effective use of technology in the government schemes has checked corruption and brought in credibility and comfort in the public services. He asserted that the country would embark upon a new future and it began from the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The Prime Minister, referring to the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament, said that the government's policy will continue to be one that will open new doors for women.

The new recruits under the Rozgar Mela will be joining the government in various Ministries/Departments including the Department of Posts, the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, the Department of Atomic Energy, the Department of Revenue, the Department of Higher Education, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others.

The recruitment has been taking place across central government departments as well as state governments and the Union Territories (UTs). These appointees will get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal. They will get access to over 680 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.