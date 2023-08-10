New Delhi: Reacting sharply to Union minister Smriti Irani's allegations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly blowing "flying kisses" towards the treasury benches in the Parliament, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal on Thursday said, "A flying kiss blown in the air ignited so much firestorm. A person named Brij Bhushan was sitting just two rows back where Union Minister Smriti Irani was sitting. He sexually assaulted Olympian wrestlers. Brij Bhusan put his hand on their chest. He also put his hand on their waist. Why don't you get angry at that time for what he did."

The DCW chief was referring to sexual harassment charges levelled against BJP MP and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the Olympian wrestlers, including gold medallists Bajrang Punia and Shakshi Malik.

Speaking further, Maliwal said, "Union WCD minister did not get angry when women were paraded naked and gang raped and molested in Manipur. Union WCD minister did not lose her cool when rapist like Ram Rahim was released on parole by the Haryana government every now and then. In the Bilkis Bano case the victim was gang raped by several persons who massacred seven members of her family but were released from jail on Independence Day — why were the BJP leaders not angry about this?"

"Every day rape incidents are reported from various parts of the country...I think this woman (read WCD minister) has not set her priority right," Maliwal fumed.

After taking part in the no-confidence debate, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blew a flying kill towards the treasury benches in the House. Reacting sharply to Rahul Gandhi's gesture, Union Minister Smriti Irani had called Rahul's behaviour "misogynist" and said the House had never witnessed such a scene in the past. Later more than 20 women BJP MPs filed a petition before the speaker Om Birla against Rahul Gandhi.