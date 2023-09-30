New Delhi: Ramoji Film City's (RFC) stall drew a large number of visitors at the MICE 2023 Delhi, an event organised to promote tourism between India and Russia along with other countries on Friday. The visiting tourists flocked to the stall to inquire about the world's largest film city located in Hyderabad and the events it organises throughout the year.

The two-day MICE 2023 event being held at Delhi's Karkardooma was inaugurated by the Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, Evgeny Kozlov. RFC's representatives at the event explained about the Ramoji Film City, a famous tourist attraction in Hyderabad. They told the tourists about the events that take place in RFC apart from movie shootings, weddings, corporate meetings and other events.

Talking to ETV Bharat, RFC's Senior General Manager (Marketing) TRL Rao said, "Ramoji Film City offers tourists a wide variety of events to enjoy. Every year around 100-125 weddings are held in Film city." He further said, "Several movies are shot here. Over 3,500 movies have been made in the film city so far. On average, 350 to 400 conferences are held here."

He said that nearly 20 lakh tourists visit RFC every year and Ramoji Film City has also been named in the Guinness World Records as the largest film city in the world. The staff of RFC including wedding planners, and mess operators are available throughout the year to welcome visitors, he said. "The number of tourists visiting the film city is increasing every year. All those who visit the film city enjoy the facilities given to them. By setting up Ramoji Film City's stall here, we are trying to promote RFC and the facilities it provides to the visitors," he added.

Meanwhile, after the inauguration of the event, Evgeny Kozlov said "First Deputy Head of Office Mayor & Government of Moscow, Evgeny Kozlov said, "We launched the E-visa in August. Thousands of people came from India to Moscow using this E-visa facility. We will promote this by taking an E-visa to go to Russia. I think you will really like our Aeroflot airplanes to go from Delhi to Moscow."

