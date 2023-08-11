New Delhi/Noida: The website of a reputed private school in Noida was purportedly hacked last night by a group that identified itself as 'Muslim hackers from Bangladesh'. The national flag of Bangladesh and a message saying, "When liberty is at risk, expect us" were displayed on the homepage of the website. Police said that they have not received any complaint in this regard.

"We are Bangladeshi Muslim hackers, never try to mess our cyberspace. We oppose oppression where we are, we represent freedom, we are simple evolution of the technological system when liberty is at risk....expect us," read the message on the website of the school. The hackers signed off with the messages of "Joy Bangla" and "Bangladesh" along with several code names.

The incident has triggered panic in the school located in Noida Sector-30. Teachers, students and parents are concerned that relevant data and information related to them may get leaked since the website is under the control of the hackers.

The incident has come soon after a report issued by a cyber security firm stated that a hackers' group identified as 'Mysterious Team Bangladesh' was operating since June 2022. The group with religious and political motives, was responsible for initiating several distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. According to the firm's report, it has already attacked several sectors in India.

Earlier, in April, the website of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) was hacked by foreign hackers. Following which, the online ticketing system was halted immediately and efforts were taken to restore it.